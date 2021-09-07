Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

