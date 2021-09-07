Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Tops $31.08 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Pendle has a total market cap of $31.08 million and $839,498.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00127673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00175008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.43 or 0.07335835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.32 or 1.00163027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

