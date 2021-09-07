Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.33

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 8422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

