Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

BTU opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

