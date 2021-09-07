PayBX (AXPR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00153732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.95 or 0.00741104 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

