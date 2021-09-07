Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102,793 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

