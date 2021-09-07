Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $219,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL opened at $182.79 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

