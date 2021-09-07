Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.47 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $27.69 or 0.00059236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $80.47 million and $25.82 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059708 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00130374 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00173605 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.96 or 0.08058846 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.55 or 0.99626480 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002987 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.00874224 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.
