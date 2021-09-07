Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

