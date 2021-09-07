Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

