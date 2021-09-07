Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

