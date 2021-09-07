Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

