Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Hits $0.0035

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00148692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.47 or 0.00746737 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

PAMP is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

