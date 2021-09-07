PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $487.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.29 million and the highest is $496.81 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $331.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.