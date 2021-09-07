PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

