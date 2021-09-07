Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Decreased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

