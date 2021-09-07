Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 118.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter.

PTEU stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

