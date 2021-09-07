Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 74.9% during the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group raised their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTTR opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

