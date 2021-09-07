OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite Sells 5,000 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 31,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

