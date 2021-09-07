Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBNK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $966.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance.

