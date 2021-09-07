Oppenheimer Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 117.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 86,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.