Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OOMA. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $1,704,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

