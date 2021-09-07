ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.