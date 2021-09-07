Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

