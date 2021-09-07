Omega Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:OMGA) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.