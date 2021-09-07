Odyssey Hits Market Cap of $8.02 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Odyssey has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $443,453.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00137754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00708144 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.