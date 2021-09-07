ODUWA Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $10,126.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,007.43 or 0.99880175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007112 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.