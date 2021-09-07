ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 241,684 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

