Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $368.79 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 102.2% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $368.79 million and approximately $597.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002067 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.