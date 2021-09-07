O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $1.34 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

