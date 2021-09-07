O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 175 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,470. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.