O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $767,000 Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.08% of Sprott worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprott by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 3.1% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sprott by 43.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. 3,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,310. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

SII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.