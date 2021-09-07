O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.03. 1,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average of $160.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.