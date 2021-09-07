O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 1,150 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,825. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

