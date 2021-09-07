NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NVEE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,862. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,316 shares of company stock worth $7,533,196. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

