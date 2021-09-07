Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.53

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 89,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

