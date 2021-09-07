Numeraire Reaches Market Capitalization of $471.37 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.22 or 0.00090803 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $471.37 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00063811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00146278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00740807 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,586 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,144 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

