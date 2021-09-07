Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $622,574.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $24.13 million and $622,574.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00146506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00770574 BTC.

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

