Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $156.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

