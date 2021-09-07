Nord/LB Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

ETR SAP traded up €2.06 ($2.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €127.66 ($150.19). The stock had a trading volume of 882,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €138.48 ($162.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

