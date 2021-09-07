Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,402 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

