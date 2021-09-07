Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

