Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 92,800 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

