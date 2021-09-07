Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,683 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.