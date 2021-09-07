Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 46 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

