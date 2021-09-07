Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.07 ($5.96).

NOKIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

