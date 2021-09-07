Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NOAH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 143,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.38. Noah has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Noah by 40.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Noah by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noah by 30.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Noah by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

