Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.