Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,085.43 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,868.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

