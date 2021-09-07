Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $478.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.63. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

